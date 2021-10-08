Man held for ₹22 lakh IT fraud

Accused claimed Income-Tax returns of others

A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad city for fraudulently claiming the Income-Tax returns.

The accused, Sashidhar Reddy, a resident of Doctors Colony, Visakhapatnam, hails from Janpalli village in YSR Kadapa district.

On September 4, one Hanumantha Rao of Secunderabad lodged a complaint with police stating that he had filed Income tax returns for the financial year 2019-20 of his client Raghavendra Arehole, an NRI living in the United State of America. They have e-verified the same on December 14 last using Aadhaar based e-verification filed with a refund of ₹21,89,680.

He has furnished his bank account details in the ITR as ICICI Bank’s Bund Garden branch in Pune.

“While they were following up for the refund via NSDL website in the months of May and June, they came to know that the refund was processed and issued to the banker. However, as they did not get a refund to the ICICI bank account, they raised several grievance tickets in the Income Tax portal and finally to their surprise they came to know that the refund was already credited on June 16, to the Indus Ind Bank account, which was not updated by them,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said. Upon checking the portal, the complainant found that the bank account was updated in the IT portal and the profile details were also changed.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and Reddy was arrested and brought to the city, he said. Police seized two mobile phones, a laptop, and a portable internet router from his possession.

Explaining the modus operandi, the officer said that Reddy gets the PAN and Aadhaar card details of NRIs from different sources and opens fake accounts on their names and claims the ITRs on their names and uses for his personal gain.