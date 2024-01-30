GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man hacked to death in Hanamkonda, previous enmity suspected

January 30, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by a close relative at Kowkonda village in Nadikuda mandal of Hanamkonda district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Mekala Yugandhar, a district level functionary of Dharma Samaj Party (DSP) and an activist of “Dalit Shakti Programme”.

Yugandhar was returning home after attending a post-death ritual of his relative at his native village in the small hours of the day when a man, suspected to be his close relative, attacked him with an axe. Yugandhar died on the spot.

The police suspect previous enmity over a land dispute to be the motive behind the murder. The victim had a long-running feud with a close relative over a land dispute, sources added. The Damera police registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.