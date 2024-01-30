Man hacked to death in Hanamkonda, previous enmity suspected

January 30, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

A 36-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by a close relative at Kowkonda village in Nadikuda mandal of Hanamkonda district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Mekala Yugandhar, a district level functionary of Dharma Samaj Party (DSP) and an activist of “Dalit Shakti Programme”.

Yugandhar was returning home after attending a post-death ritual of his relative at his native village in the small hours of the day when a man, suspected to be his close relative, attacked him with an axe. Yugandhar died on the spot.

The police suspect previous enmity over a land dispute to be the motive behind the murder. The victim had a long-running feud with a close relative over a land dispute, sources added. The Damera police registered a case and are investigating.