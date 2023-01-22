ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death in broad daylight, passers-by record video  

January 22, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was hacked to death in broad daylight in the middle of the Jiyaguda-Puranapul road in Kulsumpura police limits here on Sunday.

In the incident, that took place in the evening hours when moderate traffic was moving, a person held the legs of the victim and two others attacked him with a machete and long-handle sickle.

Traffic moving on the side of the road where the gruesome crime took place did not stop. However, motorists passing on the opposite side slowed down and captured the incident on cell phones. The brief clips have gone viral on social media platforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Kulsumpura police retrieved the victim from the pool of blood, and shifted the remains to Osmania General Hospital for further procedure.

Preliminarily, police suspect the attack was over past rivalry. The victim and the suspects are yet to be identified. More details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US