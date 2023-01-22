HamberMenu
Man hacked to death in broad daylight, passers-by record video  

January 22, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was hacked to death in broad daylight in the middle of the Jiyaguda-Puranapul road in Kulsumpura police limits here on Sunday.

In the incident, that took place in the evening hours when moderate traffic was moving, a person held the legs of the victim and two others attacked him with a machete and long-handle sickle.

Traffic moving on the side of the road where the gruesome crime took place did not stop. However, motorists passing on the opposite side slowed down and captured the incident on cell phones. The brief clips have gone viral on social media platforms.

The Kulsumpura police retrieved the victim from the pool of blood, and shifted the remains to Osmania General Hospital for further procedure.

Preliminarily, police suspect the attack was over past rivalry. The victim and the suspects are yet to be identified. More details are awaited.

