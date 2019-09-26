Man given life sentence for killing wife

The IX Additional District and Sessions Judge B. Sathaiah, here on Thursday, awarded life sentence and a penalty of ₹500 to Abdul Hakeem for murdering his wife Waheeda by strangulating her at his home at Adloor Yellareddy under Sadasivanagar police station limits on February 2, 2009.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor V. Amrutha Rao, the 40-year-old accused, suspecting the character of his wife Waheeda (35), murdered her in a planned manner and later surrendered to the police. The Kamareddy rural CI S. Ravikumar investigated the case while his successor Jaipal Reddy filed the charge-sheet in the court. In the meantime, Hakeem, who was released on bail, escaped to foreign countries and the trial got hampered.

Later on August 8, 2018 the police on a warrant arrested the accused and produced him before the court. The prosecution introduced 9 witnesses in the case and with the indelible mark of injury on Hakeem’s hand and foolproof evidence the ADJ awarded the sentence, said Amrutha Rao.

SI of Police Linga Reddy and court duty officer Rajaram Sailu under the personal supervision of Superintendent of Police N. Swetha played a key role in ensuring punishment to the accused.