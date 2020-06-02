Man gets lifer for killing father

NIZAMABAD

02 June 2020 18:43 IST

Stabbed his father after being refused money for drinking

Principal District and Sessions Judge P. Srisudha, here on Tuesday, sentenced Mangalaram Ramesh to life imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹1,000 for killing his physically handicapped father Pedda Gangaram.

Belonging to Ankapur under Armoor police station limits Ramesh had worked in Dubai for some time and after returning was leading a wayward life without work and income. Being addicted to alcohol he used to harass his father for money every day and on night of December 19, 2018 Ramesh stabbed his father who had refused to give him money.

As Gangaram bled profusely his wife Yellavva and relatives called the ambulance for rushing him to a hospital. However, he breathed his last on the way to hospital. The police registered the case under Section 302 IPC. Sub-Inspector P. Raghavender investigated the case and D. Madhusudhan Rao, public prosecutor argued it. In all, 13 witnesses were introduced in the court.

Advertising

Advertising