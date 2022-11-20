Man gets life term for father’s murder

November 20, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - KHAMMAM

Principal District and Sessions Judge T. Srinivasa Rao on Friday convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man of M. Venkatayapalem village in Khammam rural mandal to life imprisonment for murdering his father over a family dispute on June 16 last year.

K. Umashankar allegedly had an altercation with his father K. Ramachandraiah over a family feud and strangled him with a towel before banging his head on the floor, resulting in the latter’s death, according to police.

He was subsequently arrested by the Khammam rural police and chargesheeted following speedy investigation into the case.

The judge pronounced Umashankar guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹100.