Man gets life term for ‘dowry death’ of wife 

The Principal District Judge at Bhongir on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man for dowry death of his wife in March 2014.

N. Rakesh of Yousufguda, police said, used to physically and mentally harass his wife Usha for additional dowry. Unabated harassment continued despite counselling sessions by community elders.

On March 22 that year, Usha along with her two-year-old son and six-month baby jumped before a train at Nalgonda railway station. All three were killed instantly.