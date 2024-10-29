ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 7 years RI for sexually assaulting minor

Published - October 29, 2024 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man, arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl, was sentenced to seven years’ Rigorous Imprisonment on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused, while the victim was awarded a compensation of ₹4 lakh.

The conviction came over five years after Mani Kumar, 23, the victim’s neighbour, was arrested by Malakpet police. The complaint was lodged by the uncle of the 14-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted while she was returning from a Ganesh idol immersion on the night of September 12, 2019.

The man followed her and took her to a nearby garage, where he assaulted her. When she shouted for help, her uncle rescued her and took her to Malakpet police station where a case was booked based on her statement.

According to the police, the victim attended 4-5 workshops that were conducted by the Bharosa Centre to overcome the trauma and fear, and was provided vocational training at Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) at Nampally.

