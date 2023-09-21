HamberMenu
Man gets 20 years of RI for sexually assaulting daughter

September 21, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Nampally on Thursday convicted and sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI), while also slapping a fine of ₹5,000, for sexually assaulting his daughter at their residence. The court also awarded a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.

Police said that the accused, Abdul Hafeez, a resident of Masab Tank, sexually assaulted his daughter, aged 10, while his wife and other children were away on November 11, 2021.

Based on a complaint, the Humayunnagar police registered a case and arrested him.

