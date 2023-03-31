ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20 years’ jail for sexually assaulting minor

March 31, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A local court at LB Nagar sentenced a man, who was involved in the rape case of a minor girl at Meerpet in 2016, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict and granted a compensation of ₹3 lakh for the victim.

Police said that in June 2016, the accused, A. Prabhakar, 23, a labourer from Chandampet in Nalgonda district, lured the victim, a 16-year-old girl, in the guise of love and eloped with her by promising to marry her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He then secretly married her and started sexually assaulting her without her consent. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, Meerpet police booked a case and arrested Prabhakar, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US