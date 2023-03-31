Man gets 20 years’ jail for sexually assaulting minor

March 31, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A local court at LB Nagar sentenced a man, who was involved in the rape case of a minor girl at Meerpet in 2016, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict and granted a compensation of ₹3 lakh for the victim.

Police said that in June 2016, the accused, A. Prabhakar, 23, a labourer from Chandampet in Nalgonda district, lured the victim, a 16-year-old girl, in the guise of love and eloped with her by promising to marry her.

He then secretly married her and started sexually assaulting her without her consent. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, Meerpet police booked a case and arrested Prabhakar, police said.