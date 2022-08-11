Man gets 20 years’ jail for sexually assaulting minor

A man who sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Rachakonda police identified the accused as Jagannath Behera (26). Jagannath, on August 25, 2015, had taken away the victim from her living quarters, which are in the campus of a private college, to the bushes nearby and sexually assaulted her, and fled after that.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s parent at Ghatkesar police station, police began an investigation and arrested Jagannath. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000.