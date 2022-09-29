Telangana

Man gets 20 years’ jail for rape of minor 

The Special POCSO court at LB Nagar on Wednesday convicted a man of sexually assaulting a minor girl and sentenced him to undergo 20 years’ imprisonment, and pay a fine of ₹ 25,000.

The incident registered in December 2014 was investigated by Manchal police.

According to the police, the accused Gunti Srinivas, 46, assaulted the five-year-old girl when she was playing with her sister outside the house, when her parents had gone to a nearby hospital.

Jailed for harassment

In a separate case, the Special POCSO Court awarded three years’ imprisonment to Lakumarapu Harshavardhan, a school bus driver in Vanasthaipuram police limits, who harassed a 16-year-old girl to marry him. In the case registered in May 2018, police said he had also called up her parents, threatened to kill them and also end his life, if the family refuses the marriage.


