Man gets 10 years in jail for wife’s dowry death

March 28, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man, earlier arrested by the Mothkur police in a dowry death case, was convicted to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court. 

Police said Kandukuri Srinu, a lorry driver, got married to Shruthi in 2017 after proposing to her, but later, started harassing her for additional dowry. “He also caused burn injuries on her hand and after constant harassment, she died by suicide at their residence. Based on a complaint from her father, a case was booked and he was arrested,” said the police, adding that during the trial on Monday, the local court at Bhongir convicted the accused to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹10,000. 

