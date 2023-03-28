HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 10 years in jail for wife’s dowry death

March 28, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man, earlier arrested by the Mothkur police in a dowry death case, was convicted to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court. 

Police said Kandukuri Srinu, a lorry driver, got married to Shruthi in 2017 after proposing to her, but later, started harassing her for additional dowry. “He also caused burn injuries on her hand and after constant harassment, she died by suicide at their residence. Based on a complaint from her father, a case was booked and he was arrested,” said the police, adding that during the trial on Monday, the local court at Bhongir convicted the accused to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹10,000. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.