Man get life for murdering wife 

November 30, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The XI ADJ Court at LB Nagar on Wednesday convicted a man for murder and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment as punishment.

Nukam Ramu, 29, an auto-rickshaw driver, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar in Saroornagar, police said strangulated his wife Soni in her sleep, on the intervening night of January 14 and 15, 2019, and fled the scene. The duo had three children from their nine years of marriage.

Saroornagar police in its investigation showed that Ramu murdered Soni suspecting her fidelity.