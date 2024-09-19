ADVERTISEMENT

Man from West Bengal held for ₹5.27 crore fraud

Published - September 19, 2024 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Wednesday arrested a person from West Bengal for his involvement in an investment scam where a victim from city lost ₹5.27 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saidul Islam Khan, a resident of Contai town in West Bengal, was arrested following a complaint on July 11. According to the complainant, after seeing a Facebook advertisement, he joined a WhatsApp group in which the fraudsters shared stock recommendations. The complainant transferred a total of ₹5.27 crore in various accounts provided by the fraudsters between June 9 and July 2 for the ‘purchase of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of several companies’ and could only withdraw ₹45,000 before he realised it was a fraud.

The police investigation revealed that Islam Khan was running a petrol bunk in his hometown before he came in touch with an ‘associate’ who promised lucrative commissions and a substantial loan if he opened a bank account with ICICI Bank and shared the net banking credentials.

“Following his associate’s directions, the accused opened a current account under the name S.S.R. Brick Field, which was used in the scam for receiving ₹1 crore from the complainant. The amount was subsequently transferred to various accounts using net banking,” the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US