Telangana

Man from Vijayawada found dead in city lodge

A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the lodging room of a hotel at Masab Tank in Saifabad limits on Tuesday, the police reported.

The victim was identified as Pulikonda Shabarinath, a resident of Labbipet in Vijayawada.

It was reported that the man walked into the lodge alone on Sunday morning and booked a room for the day. He did not respond to repeated intercom calls by the lodge management after his stay period expired, and when the housekeeping attendant opened the door with a master key, he was found dead in bed. Police said an unknown pesticide was found by the bedside.

Saifabad police has opened a probe.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2022 10:35:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/man-from-vijayawada-found-dead-in-city-lodge/article65336110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY