Man from Vijayawada found dead in city lodge

A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the lodging room of a hotel at Masab Tank in Saifabad limits on Tuesday, the police reported.

The victim was identified as Pulikonda Shabarinath, a resident of Labbipet in Vijayawada.

It was reported that the man walked into the lodge alone on Sunday morning and booked a room for the day. He did not respond to repeated intercom calls by the lodge management after his stay period expired, and when the housekeeping attendant opened the door with a master key, he was found dead in bed. Police said an unknown pesticide was found by the bedside.

Saifabad police has opened a probe.