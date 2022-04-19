Man from Vijayawada found dead in city lodge
A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the lodging room of a hotel at Masab Tank in Saifabad limits on Tuesday, the police reported.
The victim was identified as Pulikonda Shabarinath, a resident of Labbipet in Vijayawada.
It was reported that the man walked into the lodge alone on Sunday morning and booked a room for the day. He did not respond to repeated intercom calls by the lodge management after his stay period expired, and when the housekeeping attendant opened the door with a master key, he was found dead in bed. Police said an unknown pesticide was found by the bedside.
Saifabad police has opened a probe.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.