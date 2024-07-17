ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Rajasthan held for conning businessman of ₹1.23 crore

Published - July 17, 2024 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old from Rajasthan was arrested by the Hyderabad’s Cyber Crimes Police for duping a businessman to the tune of ₹1.23 crore. The accused was also found to be providing bank accounts to online fraudsters running the scam, said the police. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Yash Dudi, works with Mohit Get and Adithya Dhayal, all residents of Jaipur, said DCP of Cyber Crimes, D. Kavitha.

“Yash was arrested following a complaint from businessman Vikas Agarwal, 43. He stated that he was contacted by the fraudsters via WhatsApp and they introduced themselves as experts in finance industry from ‘Allianz Global Investors India’ and that they were hiring people for trading,” said the DCP. 

Following the complaint, a case was booked and a team from Cyber Crimes of Hyderabad nabbed him from Rajasthan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior citizen cheated

In another case, Cyber Crimes officials arrested Tarun Sachdeva, 51, from Delhi for conning a 72-year-old from Hyderabad to the tune of ₹45.78 lakh. “The victim was cheated under the guise of an insurance. He was also found to have bank accounts in his name with fake Aadhaar cards and supplying the same to fraudsters,” added the DCP. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US