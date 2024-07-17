GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man from Rajasthan held for conning businessman of ₹1.23 crore

Published - July 17, 2024 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old from Rajasthan was arrested by the Hyderabad’s Cyber Crimes Police for duping a businessman to the tune of ₹1.23 crore. The accused was also found to be providing bank accounts to online fraudsters running the scam, said the police. 

Yash Dudi, works with Mohit Get and Adithya Dhayal, all residents of Jaipur, said DCP of Cyber Crimes, D. Kavitha.

“Yash was arrested following a complaint from businessman Vikas Agarwal, 43. He stated that he was contacted by the fraudsters via WhatsApp and they introduced themselves as experts in finance industry from ‘Allianz Global Investors India’ and that they were hiring people for trading,” said the DCP. 

Following the complaint, a case was booked and a team from Cyber Crimes of Hyderabad nabbed him from Rajasthan.

Senior citizen cheated

In another case, Cyber Crimes officials arrested Tarun Sachdeva, 51, from Delhi for conning a 72-year-old from Hyderabad to the tune of ₹45.78 lakh. “The victim was cheated under the guise of an insurance. He was also found to have bank accounts in his name with fake Aadhaar cards and supplying the same to fraudsters,” added the DCP. 

