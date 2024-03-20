Man from Hyderabad loses ₹10 lakh to parcel scam

March 20, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 59-year-old man from Hyderabad ended up losing ₹10 lakh to parcel scam. The Cyber Crimes police of Hyderabad booked a case on Wednesday.

Officials said the man received a call from a ‘FedEx courier’ in Mumbai stating there was a consignment in his name containing 450 gm of MDMA, a laptop, five expired passports, seven debit cards and 5 kg of toys.

“He was made to talk to the ‘Andheri police’ of Mumbai and then patched to a woman officer from the Mumbai ‘Narcotics Control Bureau’. She coerced the victim to verify his bank balance by sending ₹10 lakh to them,” added the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realising he was conned, the man approached the cyber crime police and a case was booked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.