Man from Hyderabad drowns in Kalaburgi lake

A person from Chandryangutta who went to Kamalapur, Kalaburagi in Karnataka with his friends died by drowning in a lake on Thursday. The man was reportedly drunk, said the officials. The video of the incident, captured by his friends, was shared on social media platforms.

Police said that Sajid and his group of friends had gone to Kamalapur tehsil in Kalaburagi to swim in a lake. “Sajid, who does not know how to swim, jumped into the lake in an inebriated condition following instigation from his friends. As he started to drown, two of his friends tried to save him but in vain,” said the officials. The body was retrieved from the lake and handed over to his family for final rites.