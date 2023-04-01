Man from Haryana held with confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals across India

April 01, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a major bust, the Cyberabad Police arrested a man from Faridabad, Haryana for selling online personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organisations of 104 different categories covering 24 States and eight metro cities. Officials said that he has been committing theft, procuring, holding and selling of personal and confidential data of students, along with the data of 1.84 lakh cab users of eight metro cities and data of 4.5 lakh salaried employees of six cities and of Gujarat State. Further, he also holds consumer/customer data of major organisations like GST (Pan India), RTO (Pan India), Amazon, Netflix, Youtube, Paytm, Phonepe, Big Basket, BookMyShow, Instagram, Zomato, Policybazaar and Upstox, among others.

The accused, Vinay Bhardwaj, had established an office in Faridabad and collected databases from his associates, Amer, Sohail and Madan Gopal. He used to promote social media platforms to resell the data to fraudsters for profits. This includes data of students in Byjus and Vedantu, data of 51.9 crores of individuals and organisations of 24 States and eight cities maintained in 44 categories.

Some of the important data held by the accused includes the data of defence personnel, government employees, PAN card holders, students data of classes IXth to XIIth, senior citizens, Delhi electricity consumers, Demat account holders, mobile numbers of various individuals, NEET students, high net worth individuals, insurance holders, credit card and debit card holders, among others, said the Commissioner of Cyberabad Stephen Raveendra.

“He was operating through a website called ‘InspireWebz’ at Faridabad and was selling databases to the clients through cloud drive links. He also holds data of 4.5 lakh salaried employees of six metropolitan cities and Gujarat State. Further, the data base of the car owners of the vehicles, job aspirants data, real estate, constructions, manufacturing and industrial, frequent flyer travel details, NRI database, etc was also found with him.

State/city wise data

Total — 48.4 crore

West Bengal — 70 lakh

Uttar Pradesh — 21.39 crore

Tamil Nadu — 1.02 crore

Rajasthan — 2 crore

Punjab — 1.5 crore

Odisha — 30 lakh

North East — 60 lakh

Maharashtra — 4.50 crore

Madhya Pradesh — 1.10 crore

Kerala — 1.57 crore

Karnataka — 2 crore

Jammu and Kashmir — 25 lakh

Bihar — 1 crore

Assam — 90 lakh

Andhra Pradesh — 2.10 crore

Kolkata — 46 lakh

Pune — 12 lakh

Mumbai — 46 lakh

Jaipur — 68 lakh

Hyderabad — 56 lakh

Haryana — 1 crore

Delhi NCR — 20 lakh

Delhi — 2.70 crore

Chennai — 70 lakh

Bangalore — 60 lakh