Man from Haryana held with confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals across India

In a major bust, the Cyberabad Police arrested a man from Faridabad, Haryana for selling online personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organisations of 104 different categories covering 24 States and eight metro cities. Officials said that he has been committing theft, procuring, holding and selling of personal and confidential data of students, along with the data of 1.84 lakh cab users of eight metro cities and data of 4.5 lakh salaried employees of six cities and of Gujarat State. Further, he also holds consumer/customer data of major organisations like GST (Pan India), RTO (Pan India), Amazon, Netflix, Youtube, Paytm, Phonepe, Big Basket, BookMyShow, Instagram, Zomato, Policybazaar and Upstox, among others.
The accused, Vinay Bhardwaj, had established an office in Faridabad and collected databases from his associates, Amer, Sohail and Madan Gopal. He used to promote social media platforms to resell the data to fraudsters for profits. This includes data of students in Byjus and Vedantu, data of 51.9 crores of individuals and organisations of 24 States and eight cities maintained in 44 categories.
Some of the important data held by the accused includes the data of defence personnel, government employees, PAN card holders, students data of classes IXth to XIIth, senior citizens, Delhi electricity consumers, Demat account holders, mobile numbers of various individuals, NEET students, high net worth individuals, insurance holders, credit card and debit card holders, among others, said the Commissioner of Cyberabad Stephen Raveendra.
“He was operating through a website called ‘InspireWebz’ at Faridabad and was selling databases to the clients through cloud drive links. He also holds data of 4.5 lakh salaried employees of six metropolitan cities and Gujarat State. Further, the data base of the car owners of the vehicles, job aspirants data, real estate, constructions, manufacturing and industrial, frequent flyer travel details, NRI database, etc was also found with him.
State/city wise data
Total — 48.4 crore
West Bengal — 70 lakh
Uttar Pradesh — 21.39 crore
Tamil Nadu — 1.02 crore
Rajasthan — 2 crore
Punjab — 1.5 crore
Odisha — 30 lakh
North East — 60 lakh
Maharashtra — 4.50 crore
Madhya Pradesh — 1.10 crore
Kerala — 1.57 crore
Karnataka — 2 crore
Jammu and Kashmir — 25 lakh
Bihar — 1 crore
Assam — 90 lakh
Andhra Pradesh — 2.10 crore
Kolkata — 46 lakh
Pune — 12 lakh
Mumbai — 46 lakh
Jaipur — 68 lakh
Hyderabad — 56 lakh
Haryana — 1 crore
Delhi NCR — 20 lakh
Delhi — 2.70 crore
Chennai — 70 lakh
Bangalore — 60 lakh
