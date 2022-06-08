Man from Dubbak killed in road accident at Saudi Arabia

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajakkapet village died in a road accident that took place at Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning. One of his relatives who accompanied him was seriously injured and shifted to hospital and his condition was reportedly serious. He is survived by wife Lavanya and two minor children.

According to Korivi Ramesh, a friend, Mogilla Madhu (35) was a resident of Rajakkapet village and completed his graduation. He even did his B.Ed. but left to Saudi Arabia in 2009 and since then was coming here on and off. He left for Saudi Arabia on June 2 after spending sometime with family members.

The vehicle Mr. Madhu has been driving was hit by a truck, resulting in the incident. It was stated that he was on his way to collect fodder from some other place. Mahesh, a relative of Mandepally from Sircilla and working along with him, also accompanied Mr. Madhu and was injured seriously. He was shifted to hospital for treatment.