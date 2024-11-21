 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man from Delhi arrested by Railway Police in Secunderabad for stealing from passengers

Published - November 21, 2024 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-State offender involved in multiple thefts in the city was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), on Thursday. Officials said gold ornaments weighing 265 grams, valued at ₹21 lakh were seized from the accused.

The accused, identified as Ranveer Singh, 48, a resident of Delhi, was arrested on platform number 1 of the Secunderabad Railway Station while he was attempting to steal from passengers. Efforts are underway to trace his associates Samsheer, Sumit, Satveer and Jagadeesh, all residents of Haryana.

According to the police, the gang has been involved in multiple thefts in Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway Police Stations over the last few years. The gang’s modus operandi involved stealing gold ornaments from unsuspecting passengers and subsequently melting the stolen items to share the proceeds. Investigation also revealed that Ranveer was earlier arrested by GRP Delhi, Rajasthan and Karnataka for similar offences.

Published - November 21, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.