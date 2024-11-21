Man from Delhi arrested by Railway Police in Secunderabad for stealing from passengers

An inter-State offender involved in multiple thefts in the city was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), on Thursday. Officials said gold ornaments weighing 265 grams, valued at ₹21 lakh were seized from the accused.

The accused, identified as Ranveer Singh, 48, a resident of Delhi, was arrested on platform number 1 of the Secunderabad Railway Station while he was attempting to steal from passengers. Efforts are underway to trace his associates Samsheer, Sumit, Satveer and Jagadeesh, all residents of Haryana.

According to the police, the gang has been involved in multiple thefts in Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway Police Stations over the last few years. The gang’s modus operandi involved stealing gold ornaments from unsuspecting passengers and subsequently melting the stolen items to share the proceeds. Investigation also revealed that Ranveer was earlier arrested by GRP Delhi, Rajasthan and Karnataka for similar offences.