Man from A.P. found dead in hotel room in Hyderabad

A 30-year-old man from Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh was found dead in a hotel room in Miyapur on Sunday morning.

The man, Jai Prakash Tulle, was in Hyderabad to visit his sister, a resident of Kukatpally. “He was staying with her and her family for the past three days and left the house on Saturday to head back home.

However, he checked into a hotel in Miyapur and reportedly ended his life. The hotel staff tried to reach him for his checkout and found his body,” explained the officials.

A preliminary investigation showed that he was suffering from health issues. No suicide note was found at the scene of offence. His sister and family were informed about the death, and a case was registered under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)