Man, friend killed in car-bus collision after attending sister’s wedding reception

Published - November 10, 2024 07:10 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Tragedy struck a bride’s family from Jagtial town when the woman’s brother and a friend were killed, and her parents grievously injured after their car collided with an RTC bus at Dharur Camp in Jagtial district in the early hours of Sunday.

Sankeerth, 30, a resident of Hanuman Wada in Jagtial, was returning home, along with his parents Rayamallu and Laxmi, and a family friend Raji, 22, in a car after attending his sister’s wedding reception in Jangaon town when the accident took place.

Sankeerth and Raji were killed on the spot in the head-on collision involving their car and a super luxury bus, police said. Rayamallu and Laxmi sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jagtial. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Jagtial Rural police registered a case and took up an investigation.

