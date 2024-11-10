 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, friend killed in car-bus collision after attending sister’s wedding reception

Published - November 10, 2024 07:10 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Tragedy struck a bride’s family from Jagtial town when the woman’s brother and a friend were killed, and her parents grievously injured after their car collided with an RTC bus at Dharur Camp in Jagtial district in the early hours of Sunday.

Sankeerth, 30, a resident of Hanuman Wada in Jagtial, was returning home, along with his parents Rayamallu and Laxmi, and a family friend Raji, 22, in a car after attending his sister’s wedding reception in Jangaon town when the accident took place.

Sankeerth and Raji were killed on the spot in the head-on collision involving their car and a super luxury bus, police said. Rayamallu and Laxmi sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jagtial. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Jagtial Rural police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Published - November 10, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.