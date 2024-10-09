ADVERTISEMENT

Man found murdered at his residence in Serilingampally

Published - October 09, 2024 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found murdered at his residence in Taranagar of Serilingampally late on Tuesday.

The deceased, Thanniru Maladri, 36, a native of Nellore, was a construction worker. His sister Aruna discovered the body lying in a pool of blood at his home when she pushed open the door after not getting a response.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

The deceased was alone at his residence at the time of the incident. His wife Thanniru Madhavi, 30, along with their two children, left for her native village on September 30 to attend a wedding.

