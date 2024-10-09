GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found murdered at his residence in Serilingampally

Published - October 09, 2024 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found murdered at his residence in Taranagar of Serilingampally late on Tuesday.

The deceased, Thanniru Maladri, 36, a native of Nellore, was a construction worker. His sister Aruna discovered the body lying in a pool of blood at his home when she pushed open the door after not getting a response.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

The deceased was alone at his residence at the time of the incident. His wife Thanniru Madhavi, 30, along with their two children, left for her native village on September 30 to attend a wedding.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.