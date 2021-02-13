Man found hanging from signage board at LB Nagar

HYDERABAD

13 February 2021 23:51 IST

A man was found dead near LB Nagar traffic police station here on Saturday. Police said that the victim, Nirmal from Srikalahasti in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging from a signage board. He was under the influence of alcohol, LB Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy said. In 2019 Nirmal was arrested by Tirumala police in connection with a case. Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

Advertising

Advertising