Telangana

Man found hanging from signage board at LB Nagar

A man was found dead near LB Nagar traffic police station here on Saturday. Police said that the victim, Nirmal from Srikalahasti in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging from a signage board. He was under the influence of alcohol, LB Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy said. In 2019 Nirmal was arrested by Tirumala police in connection with a case. Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

