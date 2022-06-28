Man found dead on tracks

June 28, 2022 21:56 IST

‘Suicide’ note in pocket leads to his wife’s murder

A man in his 20s allegedly ended his life after he jumped before a train in Nampally Government Railway Police limits on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, the police who initiated the inquiry into his identification, learned of another lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I killed my wife and came here to die by suicide,” the note, purportedly written by 24-year-old Biswas, retrieved from the pocket read.

The police who also recovered his cellphone called up several numbers and a few hours later in the afternoon found the couple’s rented house at Prem Nagar in Punjagutta police limits.

According to police, 22-year-old Pampa was found dead with her head in a bucket full of water. It was suspected that the incident took place around noon time.

The couple, hailing from Assam, had been working at a mall as security guards. Neighbours reported that the couple had a love marriage, and for the past one week they had been having noisy arguments.

Punjagutta police registered two cases — IPC S. 302 in the murder of the woman and Cr. PC S. 174 in the alleged suicide of the man. An investigation was opened.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)