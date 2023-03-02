ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead on railway tracks

March 02, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead on the railway tracks in Alwal on Thursday . The Government Railway police suspect that he could have allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of moving train. The police said family disputes could be the suspected to be the reason for the extreme act. 

The deceased was identified as Gowri Shankar, a carpenter from Surya Nagar area of Alwal. Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was upset over family issues, the police said. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. 

Roshni —Suicide prevention helpline 040- 66202000

