Man found dead in water tank in Nalgonda; Collector orders probe

Published - June 05, 2024 05:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Nalgonda police have launched a thorough probe into the case of a decomposed body of a man found inside a water tank in Nalgonda town. District Collector Dasari Harichandana has appointed Additional Collector of Local Bodies T Purnachandra as inquiry officer on the incident, demanding a detailed report on the incident.  

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, now identified as Avula Vamsi Krishna, 27, was found dead by the Nalgonda Municipal Assistant Engineer and water linemen while they were checking the tank in Ward 28 of Patabasti for cleanliness. “There was no body found when the municipal staff inspected the water tank on May 30 and released the water line on June 1. The cleaning of the tanks is done every 2-3 days as per the rules. However, a preliminary medical examination revealed that the dead body was at least two days old with injuries. It was also revealed that Krishna was reported missing on May 24,” said the officials. 

The tank provides drinking water to seven localities, including the Housing Board, Indiramma and SLBC colonies, Kathalguda, Mamillaguda, Hanumannagar, and Krishnanagar. 

The Nalgonda Police have booked a case and are looking at multiple angles of suicide and murder in the case. 

