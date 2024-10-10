Man found dead in Pathikunta Lake in Rajendranagar

A man was found dead in the Pathikunta Lake in Rajendranagar on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Niranjan, 40 was a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Hyderabad and worked as a daily wage labourer.

According to the Rajendranagar police, the man was looking for iron rods from the recent Ganesh immersion in the lake when he slipped and fell into it. He was allegedly collecting the iron rods for selling them and earning money, the police said.

Following a call from a local who saw the body floating in the water, the police reached the spot and retrieved the body. It was handed over to the family for final rites after postmortem.

A case was booked under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and further investigation is underway.

