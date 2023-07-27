ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in Mir Alam Tank

July 27, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man, suspected to be in his late 30s, was found dead in Mir Alam tank on Thursday morning. The Bahadurpura police shifted the body for an autopsy and said that they are yet to identify the person. 

Police said that the body was not decomposed, indicating that he might have drowned either on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

“The local residents noticed the body floating and called the police via Dial 100. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination,” said the police.

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. 

