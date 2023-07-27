HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found dead in Mir Alam Tank

July 27, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man, suspected to be in his late 30s, was found dead in Mir Alam tank on Thursday morning. The Bahadurpura police shifted the body for an autopsy and said that they are yet to identify the person. 

Police said that the body was not decomposed, indicating that he might have drowned either on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

“The local residents noticed the body floating and called the police via Dial 100. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination,” said the police.

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.