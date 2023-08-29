Man found dead in Khairatabad

August 29, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Allegedly depressed over his daughter death, a 39-year-old man ended his life in Khairatabad on Sunday night, police said.

A. Kishore Kumar, 39, was a private employee residing in Khairatabad with his family, including his wife and a daughter, said the police.

“His daughter, aged four, died while undergoing treatment for a health issue at a private hospital on Sunday evening,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kishore switched off his phone and left the house on Sunday night, following which a missing persons case was booked by his family at around 9 p.m.

“We started looking for him when his phone was switched on at around 11:30 p.m. However, by the time we reached the spot, he killed himself,” added the police. A message was sent from Kishore’s phone to his family stating that he was upset over his daughter’s death.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040-66202000/2001.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.