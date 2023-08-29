ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in Khairatabad

August 29, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Allegedly depressed over his daughter death, a 39-year-old man ended his life in Khairatabad on Sunday night, police said. 

A. Kishore Kumar, 39, was a private employee residing in Khairatabad with his family, including his wife and a daughter, said the police.

“His daughter, aged four, died while undergoing treatment for a health issue at a private hospital on Sunday evening,” police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kishore switched off his phone and left the house on Sunday night, following which a missing persons case was booked by his family at around 9 p.m.

“We started looking for him when his phone was switched on at around 11:30 p.m. However, by the time we reached the spot, he killed himself,” added the police. A message was sent from Kishore’s phone to his family stating that he was upset over his daughter’s death. 

The Government Railway Police (GRP) booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040-66202000/2001.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US