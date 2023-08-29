HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found dead in Khairatabad

August 29, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Allegedly depressed over his daughter death, a 39-year-old man ended his life in Khairatabad on Sunday night, police said. 

A. Kishore Kumar, 39, was a private employee residing in Khairatabad with his family, including his wife and a daughter, said the police.

“His daughter, aged four, died while undergoing treatment for a health issue at a private hospital on Sunday evening,” police said.

Kishore switched off his phone and left the house on Sunday night, following which a missing persons case was booked by his family at around 9 p.m.

“We started looking for him when his phone was switched on at around 11:30 p.m. However, by the time we reached the spot, he killed himself,” added the police. A message was sent from Kishore’s phone to his family stating that he was upset over his daughter’s death. 

The Government Railway Police (GRP) booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040-66202000/2001.)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.