Man found dead in Hyderabad hotel room

Published - June 02, 2024 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel room in Kachiguda on Saturday night. Police said they were alerted about the death by the hotel staff. The deceased was identified as M. Rahul, a resident of Uppuguda. “We have started a probe and are yet to ascertain the reason behind his death. The doors were locked from the inside,” said police. A case has been registered under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Cr.PC and the body was shifted for autopsy to Osmania General Hospital. (Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

