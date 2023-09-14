HamberMenu
Man found dead in hotel room

September 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was found hanging in a hotel room in Chaitanyapuri on Tuesday. Police said that the man died by suicide.

Police identified the victim as Shiva Kumar, a private employee who resided with his family at Abdullapurmet.

“He was living with his parents and had checked into the hotel room on Tuesday. No suicide note was found at the scene of offence and the reason behind his death is yet to be known,” said the police. 

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC and the body was shifted for post mortem.

(Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

