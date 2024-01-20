ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in Chandanagar

January 20, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Chandanagar. Police said that he was allegedly depressed due to unemployment.

The deceased, identified as K. Satish, a resident of Papireddy Colony in Chandanagar, was staying with his sister and mother, said the police.

“On Friday evening, his sister returned home and found the house locked from inside with nobody responding. She then peeped in from the window and saw the body,” said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Preliminary enquiry revealed that he lost his job as a food delivery executive about a month ago and was depressed ever since. “We booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and shifted the body for postmortem,” added the police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US