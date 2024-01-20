Man found dead in Chandanagar

January 20, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 24-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Chandanagar. Police said that he was allegedly depressed due to unemployment.

The deceased, identified as K. Satish, a resident of Papireddy Colony in Chandanagar, was staying with his sister and mother, said the police.

“On Friday evening, his sister returned home and found the house locked from inside with nobody responding. She then peeped in from the window and saw the body,” said the police.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that he lost his job as a food delivery executive about a month ago and was depressed ever since. “We booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and shifted the body for postmortem,” added the police.

