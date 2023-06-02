‘Man found dead had entered into a suicide pact with a married woman’

June 02, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

An extra marital affair between a married woman, who was working as a teacher, and a 25-year-old engineering student, which started with an unsuspecting missed call, resulted in them resorting to a suicide pact and killing themselves. Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan said that they decided to end their lives as they could not live together.

The decomposed body of Allavula Rajesh, who was pursuing post graduation degree after finishing his B. Tech from Ibrahimpatnam, while residing with a friend at a hostel, was found on Monday by the area residents at an isolated place in Kuntloor.

Explaining his history with the woman, the commissioner said that in 2022, Rajesh misdialled Bathula Sujatha, 45, a government school teacher and a mother of three residing at Siddi Vinayaka Nagar Colony of Hayathnagar. They eventually started chatting and ended up having an extramarital affair.

“However, Sujatha’s family members noticed her talking on calls and about 15 days back, while Sujatha was sick, she received several WhatsApp calls from Rajesh’s phone, which went unanswered as she was not well. On the night of May 24, she consumed unknown poison and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on the afternoon of May 29,” said the commissioner.

Meanwhile on May 25, Rajesh was seen roaming around her house and had a conversation with her daughter, triggering a suspicion. “The next day, Rajesh was again spotted at her house by her family members, who followed and ambushed him at a tea stall. They confirmed that he was in touch with Sujatha and warned him to back off,” added the official.

As per CC camera footage, Rajesh was later seen visiting a fertilizer shop, followed by a wine shop, before he headed to the outskirts of Kuntloor village. His body was found on the evening of May 29 in a decomposed state.

“The CC footage also showed that on May 24, Rajesh and Sujatha met at Kuntloor cross road, visited an ATM and purchased pesticides. It was later revealed that they had a suicide pact to decided to end their lives as they could not live together. While she consumed it on the night of May 24, Rajesh had it on the night of May 26,” said the commissioner.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44)