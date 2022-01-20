Man found dead at Gandhi Hospital

A 50-year-old man on Wednesday died by suicide after he jumped off from one of the upper floors of Gandhi Hospital, Chilkalguda police said.

According to the police, the incident happened around 11.45 a.m. The identity of the victim is yet to be established and all efforts are being made to identify him, including analysing available CCTV footage. Police said that the victim was not carrying any documents.

“He jumped from upper floors. We are checking why he came to Gandhi Hospital. We think that someone close to him was admitted here and he came to see them. We have also begun the process of checking whether the victim was reported missing at other police stations. But we are certain that it is a case of suicide,” said Chilkalguda inspector G Naresh.

A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.

(Roshini — suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)