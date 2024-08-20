GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man found dead after sudden downpour in Hyderabad

Updated - August 20, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the myriad disruptions caused by heavy downpour in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, a 43-year old man was found dead near the Baptist Church in Ram Nagar. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Arun Kumar was a beggar and used to sleep on the footpath in front of the church. A GHMC report, issued on August 20, mentioned that the man died after being been swept away by the flood following heavy rains lashed the city early on Tuesday.

The patrolling team of the Warasiguda police noticed the body and sent it for postmortem. 

