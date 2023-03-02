ADVERTISEMENT

Man flees with employer’s money

March 02, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Mailardevpally police booked a man working as a collection boy, who allegedly fled with ₹25 lakh belonging to his employer, and fled the city. Police recovered ₹15 lakh from his residence in the city and suspect that he might have taken the rest of the money to his native place in Bihar 

The accused, Shahnawaz, was working as a collection boy at a PVC pipes manufacturing company for the last three years. His employer, Krishna Kumar Gupta, had asked him to pick up ₹25 lakh from a work associate at Katedan and bring it to the office. However, he took the money and allegedly went absconding by switching off his mobile. A team had been sent to his native place in Bihar to trace and nab him, said the police.

