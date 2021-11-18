Man flees after killing wife with spade

A homemaker was murdered allegedly by her drunkard husband while she was sleeping at home at Mailardevpally in the late hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, Jangaiah (60), who was earlier into milk business, was addicted to alcohol and had frequent altercations with his wife Meena (46) and their children. On Wednesday night too, he had a fight with Meena till 10.30 p.m..

Around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday, Jangaiah allegedly hit his wife’s head with a spade. She suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused.